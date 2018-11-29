AUSTIN — Name calling, insults, social exclusion and physical bullying are all things that pro-kindness and anti-bullying programs are hoping to stop.

Statistics show these programs can decrease bullying by 25 percent.

"Seeing as many kids as I've seen over the years, this is what's missing in their life, is somebody to just be nice to them," said Jacki James.

James teaches high school English and how to be kind.

"That's a message that kids don't hear enough," said James.

It's a message that she's working to spread, after her son, Peyton, a red-haired boy who loved to read and wanted to help animals, died due to suicide at just 13 years old.

"He was an amazing kid, and full of life, full of joy," said James.

Kids severely bullied Peyton for years.

One boy continued to say hateful things, even after his death.

"I didn't understand that, and I don't get it, like why would you just be so mean to someone," said James.

That's why James started Kindness Matters.

"If two or three of them really take it to heart, whether they are the bullied or the bully, if they really realize either that they're not alone, or or that this is behavior that they need to change, then I've done something positive," said James.

She has taught about 18,000 kids at almost 70 Texas schools how important it is to be kind to others.

"Not every person is a bully, but everyone could be a little bit nicer to each other," said James.

More than 500 students gathered Thursday for a No Place for Hate Youth Summit.

"So often people want to do something, but they don't know how," said Bontke.

Jillian Bontke, with the Austin Anti-defamation League said they've seen an increase in hateful incidents, and are teaching these students how to stop that.

"They're learning what to do to stand up if there's a bully or if they see incidents of bias or prejudice on their campuses," said Bontke.

James spoke at a No Place for Hate event just months after Peyton's death.

"There's so many kids out there like Peyton," said James.

That speech helped her see the need to spread the kindness message.

"If I can help one kid from going through what he went through, then everything I'm doing is worth it," said James.

James has also been fundraising for a scholarship in honor of her son, $1000 for veterinarian students going to Texas A&M, since that's what Peyton wanted to do.

"I don't get to send Peyton to college, but now I get to send other kids to college," said James.

She had to raise $25,000 in 5 years, and after just three and a half, it's a fully funded endowment.

"Just knowing that he won't ever be forgotten, that's the best feeling int eh world," said James.

James also created a character development curriculum that she wants to get into Texas middle schools, and hopes to launch another scholarship at UT.

