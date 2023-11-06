Missing Austin man found safe, police say

Nikko Jackson's relatives were worried about his wellbeing because of his need for immediate medical assistance related to a serious chronic illness.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police say a man who went missing on Saturday night has been found and is safe.

Thirty-three-year-old Nikko Jackson had gone missing from near Dell Seton Medical Center at about 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to the Austin Police Department, his relatives were worried about his wellbeing because of his need for immediate medical assistance related to a serious chronic illness.

In an update around 12 p.m. on Sunday, APD said Jackson had been located.

This is not the first time Jackson has been reported missing. Austin police said he was missing and endangered back in February as well.