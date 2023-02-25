Police searching for missing man last seen Tuesday morning in southeast Austin

Nikko Jackson needs an oxygen tank, daily medications and requires weekly medical procedures.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old man missing since Tuesday morning.

Nikko Jackson was last seen near the 4400 block of Stassney Lane in southeast Austin around 5:15 a.m.

Police said it is unknown where Jackson might have gone or whom he might be with. He is experiencing homelessness and frequents the Downtown Austin area.

He is described as a Black man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 190 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and gray Jordan shoes.