Search for next Hutto city manager narrowed down to four finalists

Hutto community members are now invited to meet the candidates during an open house reception on Wednesday, June 29.

HUTTO, Texas — The City of Hutto has narrowed down its search for the next city manager to four candidates.

The four finalists were picked from 46 applicants from 15 states with the help of Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm for local governments.

Hutto community members are now invited to meet the candidates during an open house reception on Wednesday, June 29. The reception will be at Hutto City Hall from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Community members are also invited to watch the Council interview the candidates the following day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1-3 p.m. Interviews will also be live-streamed online here.

Here's an overview of the finalists:

James Earp

Earp has 16 years of experience with the City of Kyle and serves as its assistant city manager. He also currently serves as the director of the North Texas Certified Public Manager (CPM) Program as well as a CPM instructor at Texas State University.

James holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration/finance and a Bachelor’s degree in economics from Tarleton State University; a Master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Arlington; and a graduate certificate in environmental management from Harvard University.

He is a certified public manager and is a Texas Watershed steward. In addition, James was awarded the 2019 ASPA (American Society of Public Administration) Public Administrator of the Year award.

Manuel (Manny) De La Rosa

De La Rosa has more than 35 years of municipal experience in Texas. He began his career with the City of Southside Place, where he held the positions of director of public works, associate municipal court judge, and deputy city manager.

From there he served the City of Olney as city administrator; the City of Shenandoah as director of public works & community development and assistant city administrator; the City of Liberty Hill as city manager and executive director of economic development; the City of Jonestown as city manager; the City of Kyle as director of planning, and finally the City of San Benito where he is currently the city manager.

Manny holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science and is a certified public manager.

Richard (Rick) Beverlin III

Beverlin has over 20 years of municipal experience in Texas and currently serves as the city manager for the City of Leander, Texas. Previously, he was the assistant city manager for the City of Galveston; the director of economic development for the City of League City; and the city administrator for the City of Kemah.

He also spent nine years with the Goodman Corporation as both a senior associate and later as vice president of governmental affairs, and as senior transportation planner/TIP & UPWP Manager for the Houston-Galveston Area Council.

Rick holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of St. Thomas in Houston and a Master’s degree in public administration from the University of Houston.

Tarron Richardson

Richardson currently serves as the program and operations manager for the City of Richmond, where he’s been since 2020.

He has over 18 years of municipal experience, including as city manager for the City of Charlottesville, Virginia; city manager for the City of DeSoto, Texas; deputy director of public utilities for the City of Richmond, Virginia; assistant city manager for the City of Coatesville, Pennsylvania; and assistant to the chief administrative officer, also in the City of Richmond, Virginia.

Tarron holds a Bachelor’s degree from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, a Master’s degree in education, and a Ph.D. in public policy and administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. He has also completed multiple FEMA trainings and holds a Government Treasurers’ Organization of Texas (GTOT) Investment Policy Certification.

