WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are hoping a new sketch in a cold case will finally result in some answers.

This is the "old sketch" of the woman in the "orange socks" case in Williamson County.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office

Her body was found along Interstate 35 near Georgetown on Halloween Day in 1979. She was wearing only a pair of orange socks at the time.

This is the new sketch just created by a forensic artist for the Williamson County Sheriff's Cold Case Unit.

In January, investigators made a new discovery in this cold case, saying that preliminary forensic evidence testing on DNA found on the victim's orange socks revealed two or more male contributors.

RELATED: New sketch released in 'orange socks' cold case in Williamson County

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said at the time it is unknown how much or if the quantity of the other contributors' DNA is sufficient for further testing and that the DNA is still being processed to generate possible profiles.

If you have any information about this cold case call or can help officials identify the woman, call 512-943-1300.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Matthew McConaughey: Austin not what it used to be

12-year-old contracts flesh-eating bacteria on Florida beach

Teenager drowns at Five Mile Dam in Hays County