New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid.

The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.

“With this new plant, LCRA continues its commitment to provide reliable, cost-effective power to its customers and the Texas power grid,” said Timothy Timmerman, chair of the LCRA Board of Directors. “The new plant will provide power during peak use times to support the Texas electric grid and provide homes, businesses and industries with power.”

The plant will include 10 high-efficiency Wärtsilä reciprocating engines, which can provide 19 megawatts of power each. According to data from ERCOT, one megawatt from these engines can provide power to around 200 homes during peak demand. For example, one engine can then provide about 3,800 homes with power and the entire plant could power upwards of 38,000 homes in Texas.

“Texas needs more dispatchable thermal power generation that can be available quickly, depending on market conditions and demand,” said Phil Wilson, LCRA general manager. “The demand for power in Texas is increasing as more people and businesses call Texas home, and we’re pleased to be able to help support the Texas power grid and help meet the growing demand for electricity with this new plant."

The new plant will be LCRA's second peaker plant, with the first being build in Fayette County in 2010 that houses 184 megawatts from natural gas. The location for the second plant has not been released at this time.