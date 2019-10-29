AUSTIN, Texas — Meals on Wheels Central Texas held the grand opening of its new LGBTQ senior center on Monday at the Metropolitan Community Church of Austin.

The free program will provide a nutritious lunch, fun activities and a sense community for the LGBTQ population and its allies. The program is the first of its kind in Central Texas and will be open every Monday and Wednesday to those age 60 and older and their partners.

RELATED:

‘Education was my only way out’: Gay teen escapes toxic home, creates LGBT scholarship

Anxiety over Supreme Court arguments pervades Coming Out Day

VERIFY: Are disabled and LGBT asylum-seekers exempt from deportation rule?

Abortion, immigrants, LGBT rights top high court's new term

According to the AARP, older members of the LGBTQ population are much more likely to be socially isolated. Research from the National Institute on Aging shows loneliness poses serious health risks.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas offers home-bound adults and people with disabilities an array of programs focusing on social determinants of health. It distributes around 3,000 meals each business day to participants.

Services offered by Meals on Wheels Central Texas include home repair, in-home assistance with daily living, monthly supplies of groceries, food and veterinary care for its clients' pets.

WATCH: LGBTQ inclusive businesses on display at Pride

PEOPlE ARE ALSO READING:

Nats fan holding 2 beers takes home run ball off his stomach, becomes an American hero

'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki arrested at Austin bar

Austin ISD board unanimously approves new sex-ed curriculum

10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know