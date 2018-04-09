CEDAR PARK, Texas — A new, massive park is coming to South Cedar Park.

The Lakeline Park will be located in the center of Lakeline Boulevard and South Bell Boulevard, just off U.S. 183.

A map view of Cedar Park's new park plans.

The park will span 189 acres, making it the largest park in the area. Park goers will be able to enjoy sports fields, trails and spots for kayaking and fishing.

There's no exact estimate as to when the park is expected to be completed, the park's website said. The park will be built in phases.

