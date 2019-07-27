AUSTIN, Texas — A new local chapter of a nonprofit wants to make sure no child sleeps on the floor at night.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national group with chapters around the country, started in Austin in June.

“Some of them sleep on piles of clothes or they don't have a bed at all, so this is just giving them the chance to have what most of us have just taken for granted our whole lives,” said Garett Griffith, co-president of the Austin chapter.

About 50 volunteers met on Saturday morning to build 20 beds for kids in need.

“I just thought that not all kids have what they really need, and that it made me feel good to know that I'm only taking four hours out of my day to help a kid who can help them for multiple years,” said 12-year-old volunteer Brooke Davis. “There's so many ways you can help out – I mean there's no reason to ever stop. There's so many people who need help out there.”

In 2018, the nonprofit group built 4,144 bunks, helping get 9,253 kids off the floor, according to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website.

“Having just started, we've been inundated with applications so far. I couldn't give you a stat on how many people in Austin are not sleeping on the floor – or are not sleeping in a bed – but there are a lot more than people think,” Griffith said.

The group aims to build bed frames at least every other month.

“When you get to go and deliver them to the kids, and you see how much happiness they get of, you know, helping you put together the bed or having a bed for the first time, it really changes your life,” Griffith said.

If you’d like to request a bed, you can do so on the organization's website. You can also find out more about volunteering with the group. The local chapter leaders can be reached at garett.griffith@shpbeds.org or mike.perkins@shpbeds.org. The group is also on Facebook.

