New law goes into effect Jan. 1 for Disabled Veteran license plates

TYLER, Texas — Do you have a Disabled Veteran license plate? If so, the following information will be very important to you as we get ready to ring in 2022.



As of Jan. 1, 2022, anyone parking in a disabled parking space must have a disabled person license plate or a disabled parking placard that features the International Symbol of Access (ISA). Currently, disabled veteran license plates do not feature the ISA.



Texans with disabled veteran license plates wishing to use disabled parking spaces in 2022 may apply for a disabled parking placard or for a new disabled veteran license plate featuring the ISA.



The veteran must meet the eligibility requirements for a disabled parking placard or disabled person license plate featuring the ISA.



Not all disabilities that qualify a veteran for disabled veteran license plates will qualify a veteran for a disabled veteran license plate featuring the ISA.



As of Jan. 1, 2022, you may apply for a disabled parking placard and/or disabled veteran license plate at the office of your local county tax assessor-collector:



For a disabled parking placard, download the Application for Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard and/or License Plate (Form VTR-214).



For a disabled veteran license plate with or without the ISA, download the Application for Disabled Veteran License Plates and/or Parking Placard (Form VTR-615).



Have your doctor or health care provider complete the Disability Statement section of the application or provide an original prescription. Submit the completed application(s) and payment (if applicable) to your county tax office. Currently issued disabled parking placards will remain valid; however, the new requirements must be met at time of renewal.



More information, including questions and answers about this change, is available in this document and on the TxDMV website.



For those affected by this change, please note that some county tax offices require appointments for service. Some appointments are scheduled days or weeks in advance.



If you plan to apply for a plate or placard and your county requires appointments, please schedule your visit.