New health and wellness center coming to East Travis County

According to Central Health, the new center will help address long-standing health equity issues affecting residents in the Hornsby Bend community.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Central Health broke ground on a new community health center in Hornsby Bend on Saturday.

The new center, about 30 minutes east of Austin, will help address long-standing health equity issues affecting residents in the community, according to Central Health.

The Hornsby Bend Health & Wellness Center will replace the existing Hornsby Bend Health Center – a modular building – which opened in 2020. The new facility will be 7,800 square feet. It will be located at 3700 Gilbert Road, across from Dailey Middle School. About 12,737 live in the Hornsby Bend area.

Set to open in the spring of 2023, the center will offer:

Primary care

Integrated behavioral health and oral assessments

Select specialty care services via telehealth

Accessible community gathering space, including an indoor community room, play areas and green space

The agency said it will also soon break ground on a new health and wellness center in Del Valle.

“Central Health promised residents better access to general health care, mental and behavioral health services, and dental care and we’re delivering on that promise. This is just the beginning – we’re identifying gaps in our healthcare delivery system and developing solutions to fix those gaps,” Central Health President & CEO Mike Geeslin said in a release.

Central Health is a local public agency that connects Travis County residents with low income to health care in an effort to eliminate health disparities.

