New flyover at US 183 and I-35 set to reopen Saturday

Main lanes on northbound I-35 will be closed Friday night for restriping.

AUSTIN, Texas — Great news incoming for northbound Interstate 35 travelers who are missing their exit for US 183!

Less than four months after TxDOT imploded two sections of the flyover, the reconstructed roadway is now set to reopen this Saturday. But before it can do so, some lanes will be closed temporarily for restriping.

Starting on Friday at 11 p.m., the northbound lanes of I-35 will be closed to traffic, weather permitting. Traffic will detour to the frontage road at the US 183 South exit (#239), travel through the signalized intersections at St. Johns Avenue and US 183 and reenter the main lanes near Rundberg Lane. All lanes and the new flyover will open by 8 a.m. on Saturday.

At the same time the new flyover opens, a new northbound bypass lane will also reopen.

Over the last few months, TxDOT reconstructed the flyover to lessen the incline and allow room for a new entrance ramp. The new bypass lane will allow traffic on the northbound frontage road to bypass the signal at St. Johns and either enter I-35 or stay on the frontage road to the US 198 intersection.

The $124.2 million Texas Clear Lanes project began construction in 2018 and is expected to finish up in early 2022. For more information, visit My35Construction.org.

