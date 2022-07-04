Austin man drowns in Guadalupe River on Fourth of July, authorities say

The incident is believed to have been an accident.

SAN ANTONIO — In what's currently believed to be an accident, New Braunfels Police officials say a 27-year-old Austin man drowned in the Guadalupe River early Monday evening.

A department spokesperson said officers responded to a scene along Gruene Road around 5:30 p.m., where the victim, Pablo Rodriguez, "had been pulled from the water after he went under for an undetermined amount of time." He later died after being taken to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital New Braunfels.

The investigation into Rodriguez's death remains ongoing and an autopsy to determine an official cause of death is pending.

---

