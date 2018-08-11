NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for a man they believe exposed himself to two students as they were walking to school Thursday morning.

Police said the man -- who is described as a white male wearing a black jacket with the number two printed on the back -- also exposed himself to two adults who were in the vicinity of the children. The man was last seen in the area of Pahmeyer Road and West County Line Road.

County Line Elementary School and Walnut Springs Elementary School are near the area where the man was reportedly seen.

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts or name is asked to call New Braunfels police at 830-221-4100.

