NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A man in New Braunfels is in serious condition after officers shot him during an hours-long standoff June 28.

New Braunfels police officers were called to the 200 block of Clemens Avenue at around 11 a.m. due to a 911 call about a disturbance involving a weapon. When they arrived, they discovered that a 29-year-old man with a gun had locked himself inside a bathroom and refused to come out, according to New Braunfels police.

During more than two hours of negotiations, surrounding homes were evacuated and a shelter in place was ordered to homes.

At around 1 p.m., police said that officers noticed the smell of smoke coming from the bathroom. As officers tried to get inside the bathroom, the man got out and pointed a gun at them. That's when the officers fired their guns, injuring the man.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition. No officers were injured in the ordeal.

Homeowners in the area have been told they no longer need to shelter in place.

