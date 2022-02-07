New Braunfels Humane Society says it had to euthanize 36 animals

The shelter said it has reached a breaking point with the number of homeless animals.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area said it had to euthanize 36 animals in the past week because the organization had "no other options."

"We don't usually include this number in our updates, but we need the community to know the facts. There are too many homeless animals in our community and HSNBA has reached its breaking point," the organization said of the number of animals euthanized.

The shelter said it currently has 22 animals in popup kennels instead of regular kennels. Those pets are waiting in hallways for a kennel to open up or for a foster home or adoptive family.

A total of 35 pets were adopted over the past week, 12 were reclaimed by their owners and 16 were taken in by foster homes. The HSNBA said a total of 49 dogs and 59 cats entered the shelter in the past week.

"And please spay and neuter your pets. We cannot adopt, transfer, transport or foster our way out of this problem - we must sterilize companion animals to stop the euthanasia. This isn't the shelter's fault, it's irresponsible pet owners," the shelter said.

Those interested in adopting, fostering, volunteering or donating can visit the shelter's website.

The New Braunfels shelter is not the only one seeing an overwhelming number of pets coming in.

