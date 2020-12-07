Driver killed in 2-car crash in New Braunfels

The crash occurred Saturday night in front of the Marketplace Shopping Center on North Business Interstate 35.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — One person is dead after a two-car collision in New Braunfels Saturday night.

The City of New Braunfels said that at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police officers and fire department paramedics were called to the 600 block of North Business Interstate 35, in front of the Marketplace Shopping Center, for a two-car collision between a Ford Focus and a Ford Transit 350 van.

Officers arrived and found that the male driver of the Focus was dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Michael John Maraist of San Antonio.

The occupants of the van included two adults and four children, all from the same family. The driver, a 39-year-old man from New Braunfels, and the passenger, a 36-year-old woman from New Braunfels, along with their four children – ages seven, five, three and eight months old – were all transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels with varying degrees of non-life-threatening injuries.

The portion of North Business 35 in the immediate area was closed so that the New Braunfels Police Department Traffic Unit could investigate. Preliminary results of the investigation indicate the Focus was driving at a high speed on the southbound I-35 access road, missed a turn in the road, left the roadway, went through a grassy median and then entered oncoming traffic on North Business 35, where it was struck by the van.

The City said the investigation into the crash continues, but no criminal charges are expected to be filed.