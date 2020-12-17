New Braunfels mother shoots young son, teenage daughter in apparent murder-suicide, police say

The mother and son were found dead on the scene, while the woman's daughter suffered serious injuries.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A woman and a young boy are dead and a teenage girl is seriously injured after a suspected murder-suicide in New Braunfels on Thursday morning.

Police were called around 10 a.m. to the 500 block of Wilderness Way, where they found three people with gunshot wounds.

New Braunfels woman Chelsee Dodd, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Her son, 10-year-old Trace Dodd, was also pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman’s 16-year-old daughter was found conscious and breathing with a serious, possibly life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to University Hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicates the two children are victims in the case and the mother is the suspect, according to police. An autopsy will be conducted as part of an ongoing investigation.

As a precaution, Oak Run Middle School, Veramendi Elementary School and the New Braunfels Christian Academy were placed on a brief lockdown on Thursday morning as officers arrived at the scene. That lockdown was quickly lifted after officers secured the area.