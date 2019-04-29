AUSTIN, Texas — Boys and girls have a brand new place to play at in East Austin

The Boys and Girls Club will open their brand new facility on Ed Bluestein Boulevard to the public. Staff members and builders hosted a grand opening on Friday.

The new facility will offer after-school programs to up to 500 children per day. Designers said they let kids have a big say in the final look of the facility.

RELATED:

From playground to archaeological site, Central Texas man remembers playing among ancient artifacts

'The kids are pretty upset': North Austin playground toys go missing

"They rolled out trace paper and they got markers," said designer Jeff Ervin. "They saw when I put a line on a paper, it showed up. One that I was listened to, and two that my ideas are important."

Memberships cost $30 per child per week. For more information on how to enroll, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Suspect in officer-involved shooting near 360 Bridge now dead, police say

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez spend anniversary at Magnolia in Waco

$30,000 in cash spills on road, police ask people to return money