New Austin Water reservoir now operational

The new reservoir replaced an old one built in 1913.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water announced Wednesday that they replaced their oldest storage reservoir to "improve resiliency for the entire water system."

Construction on the new North Austin Reservoir began in 2020. The original reservoir, located near the Koenig Lane and North Lamar intersection, was built in 1913.

Austin Water filled the new reservoir with 8 million gallons of drinking water this month, and it is now serving the community six months earlier than expected.

A new electrical building and pump station at the North Austin location are set to complete construction next fall.

“We are celebrating this exciting milestone during a time of extreme heat and drought for our region," Robert Goode, Austin Water's interim director, said in a statement. “Our reservoirs are there to meet demand now, as well as during extreme cold weather events. Getting this infrastructure online ahead of schedule and during peak summertime demands improves the resiliency of our entire system to serve the community when we need it most.”

