Wonderspaces, new art museum, opens up in northeast Austin

The museum hopes to make art accessible to a wider audience.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Medical Association created a chart ranking activities by their risk level. On the low-moderate category of risk, you'll find libraries and museums.

While some museums remain closed, there's a new art museum in northeast Austin that recently opened.

Wonderspaces is a permanent art museum featuring 12 art installations from artists around the world. Many of the works have been shown in festivals and fairs.

GALLERY: Wonderspaces, a new art museum, opens in northeast Austin 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

The installations are interactive and feature light, sound, color and virtual reality. One installation uses infrared sensors to detect people's motion.

The goal of Wonderspaces is to make art accessible to a wider audience.

"To bring down that wall that divides that divides art people from non-art people is where we think we can complement the very vibrant art scene that exists in Austin," Wonderspaces president Jason Shin said.

RELATED:

Unlike other pop-ups and traveling shows that pass through the city, this one is here to stay.

To keep patrons safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, safety protocols are in place, including contactless check-in, temperature checks, social distancing, face mask requirements, hand sanitizer and a limited occupancy.

Wonderspaces spreads the 12 art installations across 2,500 square feet, allowing room for social distancing.

Adult tickets are $24. Students, seniors and military tickets are $20. Children (3-12) tickets are $15. Children under three are free.

The installations will rotate every few months, offering patrons a new experience each time they visit.

Currently the installations you can find at Wonderspaces include: