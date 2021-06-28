'Repeat party house offenders' can't make one-night Airbnb reservations this Fourth of July weekend

Airbnb announced new safety measures it is taking Monday to stop guests from hosting unauthorized parties at its rental properties in Austin this Fourth of July.

The company announced Monday that guests who have a history of negative reviews will not be able to make one-night reservations at entire home listings during the Fourth of July weekend.

One year ago, Airbnb began restricting guests under 25 with negative reviews from making reservations in their local area “under certain circumstances." This policy has stopped almost 3,800 “potentially risky reservation attempts” at local Airbnb rentals in Austin, according to a press release.

The additional safety measures during this Fourth of July weekend apply to all Airbnb bookings, not just local ones.

“Parties are rare, and the great majority of guests to Austin contribute positively and are respectful,” Airbnb said in the press release. “However, when parties happen, we know it can be disruptive for hosts and neighbors, which is why we’ve continued to invest in trust and safety.”

Airbnb also recently announced it would extend its “Party Ban” through at least the summer of 2021. The ban set occupancy for all listings at 16 people and prohibits guests from having “disruptive parties and events.”

If guests violate those rules, they are “subject to suspension or removal from Airbnb’s platform,” according to the company’s website.