AUSTIN, Texas — Some people who live in a neighborhood in North Austin said a man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly breaking into a neighbor's home and planting a camera in the bathroom.

Austin Police told KVUE that officers were out near the 11500 block of Champion Drive Thursday morning to serve a warrant.

One woman who lives nearby took pictures of that arrest.

Police outside of a North Austin home on the 11500 block of Champion Drive.

Helen Hall

Some neighbors believe the man is accused of planting a camera in a bathroom mirror in his neighbor's house. Helen Hall, who lives nearby, told KVUE she believes the camera was found months ago, but no arrest was initially made.

"Six months ago, we knew there was an incident with a hidden camera in his neighbor's house," Hall said. "They raided his house and we thought for sure he'd be arrested, but he never was."

After the arrest was made Thursday, Hall said police searched some neighbors' homes.

"Cops came around to every house within – I guess they said 400 feet because that was in his range," Hall said, "They came in my home and asked to see the bathrooms and showed us a diagram of how he put the cameras in."

She said that diagram showed a bathroom mirror with two little holes an inch inward on the bottom edge of the mirror, where a camera was installed in one of the holes. The transmitting equipment was under the sink.

Hall said it's scary to have this happen nearby.

"My grandbaby's here all the time, yeah its ... its very unsettling," Hall said. "It's a relief to know that at least he's been arrested."

