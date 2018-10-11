AUSTIN — Some people living in the Mueller neighborhood in Central East Austin are asking the City to step in after a string of recent crashes.

Depending on the time of day, the intersection at Aldrich Street and Barbara Jordan Boulevard can get pretty busy, neighbors told KVUE.

"The cars just fly through here," resident Andrea Rogge said. "I really like living here, it's nice. It's just a lot of traffic."

But what Rogge -- who's lived near the intersection for about four months -- doesn't like too much are all the crashes that happen outside her door.

"They don't pay attention to cars coming either which way. They just tend to crash right here in the middle," she said. "You can't really see across the street. You can't see the cars coming."

Chris Harris told KVUE he's seen -- and heard -- two crashes in the years he's lived in the area.

"Screeching brakes, metal clacking together," Harris said. "One accident where they actually hit the building over there. And another accident where they had to shut down [the street]. Two cars got totaled in that one."

The first crash was surprising, but after the second one, Harris thinks it's time for a change.

"I really think a four-way stop would help out or at least a light," he said.

He's not alone. Since the beginning of the year, people have made at least 11 reports to Austin 3-1-1, requesting that the City install four-way stop signs or signals.

"I think it might need to be an actual stoplight because, as another building goes up here, another building goes up here, it's only going to be more traffic," Rogge said.

The Austin Transporation Department sent KVUE the following statement:

"ATD has been in communication with residents in the area and is aware of some concerns. The intersection of Aldrich and Barbara Jordan Blvd. is under evaluation for the best solution for the kind of driving behavior of concern. During this evaluation, engineers are considering a myriad of designs such as lane reconfiguration, multi-way stop signs and signals. Meanwhile, we ask drivers to drive at safe speeds and pay attention while driving. We also ask residents to contact 311 to directly communicate their concerns with the city."

© 2018 KVUE-TV