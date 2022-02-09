Neighbors alarmed after home was shot at overnight in East Austin

No one was injured. The Austin Police Department said it was investigating and that no arrests have been made.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a home was shot at in East Austin early Friday.

The incident happened on Townsborough Drive just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 2. Video shows where the bullets hit the home.

No one was hurt and neighbors, who didn't want to share their identities, said they don't know why this happened in their neighborhood.

"It's very chilling knowing that someone's just going around potentially randomly targeting people's homes. We don't have kids but we do sleep in the front bedroom of our house and it's just very scary knowing that that could have been us," one neighbor said.

APD hasn't made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

