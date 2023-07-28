Nederland man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Michael Marroquin, 63, of Nederland, Texas, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of obstruction of an official.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Michael Marroquin, 63, of Nederland, Texas, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding.

In addition to the felony, Marroquin is charged with several misdemeanor offenses.

These include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining on the floor of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

Marroquin was arrested on July 27, 2023, in Nederland and made his initial appearance today in the Eastern District of Texas.

Marroquin traveled from his home in Texas to Washington, D.C, to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021. After the rally, Maroquin marched with others to the U.S. Capitol building and entered around 1:20 p.m. through the Senate wing door According to court documents.

A series of recordings on Marroquin’s phone capture his movements through the Capitol that day. In one recording, as Marroquin approaches the Crypt, he states, “I wanna tell you something. You arrest me, but this is our House! No! You’ll never take our . . . We’re not silent anymore, understand?!”

As the crowd he’s with reaches a line of officers, Marroquin can then be heard yelling, “Keep moving!”

Court documents say that one video on Marroquin’s phone was filmed from directly outside the House Chamber, looking through the broken door and into the faces of law enforcement with their weapons drawn and aimed back at the camera. Marroquin attempts to engage the officer in conversation, eventually shouting, “You’re a traitor!”

Marroquin exited the Capitol building around 2:31 p.m.

In the months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.