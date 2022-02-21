She's 50. He's 62. Their baby dreams finally came true with the birth of their daughter

There is no question, being a dad means everything to Tony. Being a mom means everything to Susie. Their later-in-life pregnancy was rare and their last shot at a miracle.

“She was it! And when I say it, I mean it,” Susie said. “We had gone through everything, nothing happened naturally. We collected my eggs, none of those worked, then we collected donor eggs and we had quite a few donor eggs, got them ready. We had no viable embryos but two,” Susie recalled. "The first time the embryo didn't take, we were still OK. We tried again and here she is!”