Navy veteran walks 1,384 miles to create awareness for mental health

Jason Rhodes walked from his home state of North Carolina to Austin to raise awareness for the mental health of veterans.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A Navy veteran walked 1,384 miles to raise awareness for mental health.

Jason Rhodes, a veteran from North Carolina, started the walk in February and arrived in Austin this week.

"Something was placed in my heart to take a walk. I decided if I was going to take a walk, I was going to plan a good one," said Rhodes.

Rhodes walked through five states. He runs a renovation business called RenoVet. He said many of his profits go towards helping veterans.

But the veteran said he wanted to do even more with this walk, as he's trying to create awareness for mental health and the need for more resources for veterans.

"Guys will be in war for 20 years. Like I said, you are going 10,12,15 deployments, you know. They are coming back and we need some proper transitioning," said Rhodes.

The walk is also for active military, law enforcement and first responders.

Throughout his three-month journey, Rhodes slept at fire stations, churches and even in the woods, dealing with all types of weather and terrain.

He said he met some incredible people along the way.

"[People] offering places to stay, showers, washed my clothes, gave me water and food," he said.

He also is hoping to raise funds through this walk to try to build resources for veterans in each of the states he walked through. Rhodes said the facilities will help their mental health.

"We can teach trades to veterans and active-duty status across them, and that kind of brings people together to have that common thing to get away," said Rhodes.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | Twitter