'National Outlet Shopping Day': As inflation surges, mall owner creates new sales holiday

Simon Property Group said the event is for people seeking deep discounts – like an Amazon Prime Day but for retail outlets.

AUSTIN, Texas — During the pandemic, a lot of people turned to online shopping, but sometimes that can be predictable and expected.

As consumers feel the pinch of inflation, the biggest shopping mall owner in the country, Simon Property Group, has devised a new annual sales event dubbed National Outlet Shopping Day (NOSD), which kicked off on Saturday, June 11.

This campaign aims to raise efforts to increase in-person shopping – like an Amazon Prime Day but for retail outlets. It will run at the real estate owner's 90 premium outlets and Mills-branded outlet properties in the United States.

"Our sales have actually exceeded pre-COVID numbers for several of our brands last year and that's we've seen that consistently throughout this year as well," said Monica Esparza, director of marketing at Round Rock Premium Outlets.

San Marcos Premium Outlets and Round Rock Premium Outlets are celebrating the launch of NOSD this weekend with on-site activities and an opportunity for shoppers to win a shopping giveaway with up to a $20,000 value.

For shoppers interested in participating, here are steps to follow:

Visit San Marcos Premium Outlets or Round Rock Premium Outlets Snap a pic of yourself or your shopping haul at an interactive selfie station on the property

Post and tag your local Premium Outlet or Mill and #NOSDGiveaway #Sweepstakes

"Traffic has been fantastic and I think shoppers are just ready to be out of the house, grabbing their friends and their family and coming and coming out to shop in-person," said Esparza.

Retail outlets like Target have seen their inventory swell as backlogged stock arrives, while cash-strapped consumers shift away from pandemic-era spending such as sweatpants and office gear.