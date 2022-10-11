National Adoption Month: Travis County celebrates Adoption Day

Between 14 families, 20 children's adoptions were finalized on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — November is National Adoption Month and, on Thursday, Travis County marked the occasion with a "Travis County Adoption Day" celebration.

Amid a party that included activities, photo ops, jewelry-making and ice cream, fourteen families finalized adoptions. Twenty children total officially joined their forever families.

Rosalyn and Kendrick Poole entered the South Congress Gardner Betts Juvenile Center, walking under an arch of rainbow balloons and banners welcoming families. This is not their first time going through the legal process of adding to their family – it's their seventh.

"I don't know what else I could be called to do," Rosalyn Poole said. "This is what I am here to do."

The Pooles adopted Meilin Yuanhui Poole on Thursday.

"Meilin is a gift," said her mother, Rosalyn Poole.

Now 14 years old, Meilin was previously adopted from China when was was seven. But her caseworker said that family was later unable to continue being her family. Thankfully, Meilin's caseworker said this led to Meilin going to the Pooles.

"I do think that everything worked out the way it was supposed to be because Meilin was able to come to the Pooles," said Meilin's caseworker. "And the Pooles are her true family.”

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, so far in 2022, 778 children have been adopted in Central Texas and 4,452 statewide. Still, there are 2,704 children looking for their forever home.

Attorney Denise Hyde said she hopes days like this inspire others to consider adoption.

"The number of families and children adopted are similar to what we've seen in years past," Hyde said. "[But] we need more families. We have children that are needing families."

Kendrick, who is deaf like Meilin, teachers her sign language, as well as his other children. He said he can't wait for Meilin to be "officially" part of the family, even though she's certainly theirs in their hearts already.

“It doesn’t matter whether someone’s deaf or blind or any kind of disability," Kendrick Poole said, "it’s the love that makes things special.”

In her final remarks, Meilin's mother took the microphone for a few words.

“I am so honored God chose me to be your mother," she said. "I commit my life to loving you, supporting you, accepting you. Your eyes are not like my eyes, but you are your mama’s heart and I love you dearly.”

As Meilin's hearing came to a close, the honorable judge congratulated the Poole family and invited Meilin to the front, where the judge handed her the gavel.

“Yeah, I’m adopted," Meilin said. "I’m a Poole now!”