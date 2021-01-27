Natasha Harper-Madison unanimously elected Austin's mayor pro-tem

The seat was formerly held by Delia Garza, who is now Travis County Attorney.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison on Wednesday was unanimously elected mayor pro-tem for the current calendar year.

The seat was formerly held by Delia Garza, who was elected Travis County Attorney in 2020.

Next calendar year, the council plans for Councilmember Alison Alter to take over the position.

"This year council will take on some of the biggest unsettled issues in our city ... issues that are settled in institutional racism," Harper-Madison said Wednesday.

"We as a council and a city have many, many challenges in front of us," added Alter, saying she hopes to work together to move forward.

RELATED:

Harper-Madison currently serves District 1. She says she was born and raised in East Austin and is a mother, small business professional and breast cancer survivor.

Prior to her time on council, Harper-Madison served as president of the East 12st Street Merchants Association and also founded East Austin Advocates, a nonprofit focused on connecting under-represented residents with resources to succeed. She launched her first successful campaign for council in 2018.

She is now the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and sits on the Housing and Planning Committee, Judicial Committee and Regional Affordability Committee.

Harper-Madison is also the wife of an Austin firefighter. They have four children.