NASCAR at COTA: Fans excited about 'Next Gen' car and nicer weather

People from all over Texas and the U.S. made their way to Circuit of the Americas this weekend. Thousands of people showed up to enjoy the races and other events.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, NASCAR held its big race! The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix took place at Circuit of the Americas, right here in Central Texas.

You could feel the excitement walking through COTA. After last year's race got rained down on, many were looking forward to the nicer weather this time around. It's no wonder thousands of people showed up. Fans from all over Texas and about 48 other states joined in on the fun!

Jimmy George has been a NASCAR fan for years.

"I've been a NASCAR fan since 1981," he said.

While George has been at this for decades, others like Micky Lagab only started following NASCAR last year.

"I've never heard of the NASCAR until I got here in Texas," she said. "The NWR for soldiers, because that's where I'm stationed at. They're like, hey, we're giving out NASCAR tickets. They're free. I'm like, sure, I'll give it a try."

And since then, she's never looked back. She drove here from Killen just in time for the big race. George also drove in from Forth Worth.

"This is great right now, and I'm so happy to be here," added George.

One of the biggest things he was looking forward to this year was the 'Next-Gen' car, NASCAR's newest most recent revamp which resulted in a more durable, economical and modern vehicle. While the changes are barely visible to a casual fan, die-hard ones like George know why this is something that was long awaited.

"I think it's interesting, to say the least," added George. "It's a time for a change, and it's good. Everything with the new car is different,"

He even got earphones and a scanner because it's a great way to feel like he's right there with the drivers.

"You got a way of... listening to the team when they get excited and upset about things," said George.

It was a very awaited day, especially after last year's race in the rain. George is happy with how it all turned out.