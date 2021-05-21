Behind the scenes: Prepping COTA for NASCAR's inaugural weekend in Austin

This is Circuit of the America's first big event since COVID-19 hit.

AUSTIN, Texas — If Austin feels busy this weekend, that's because it is! NASCAR is in town to burn rubber at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for the first time.

NASCAR's EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix is a three-day event.

This is the first major race at COTA since COVID-19 hit and the people are here for it. More than 45,000 fans are expected to fill the venue throughout the weekend to watch a type of racing this track has never seen, according to Bryan Hammond, executive director of NASCAR at COTA.

Typically, COTA hosts Formula 1, a type of racing that uses lighter and faster cars on multiple international "road courses." A road course features various turns and requires a different type of preparation that NASCAR drivers, who typically drive on an oval track, are not used to.

"We are pumped to race on a track that wasn't built for us. It should be exciting," said Austin Dillon, a NASCAR driver sponsored by Workwise, a company based in Austin.

What goes into preparing for a big weekend like this one?

"We've done a lot of work, overnights and nights and weekends here lately," said Hammond.

Hammond has planned this event for three years all while navigating the ups and downs of COVID-19. He said it took time to make adjustments so the track could accommodate the racecars typically used in NASCAR.

This track in particular has 20 different turns. Since these cars are heavier, Hammond said it's likely they will see more cars run off the course during the tight turns.

The runoffs beyond each turn were extended with deep gravel to protect cars that don't make the turns.

On top of that, since COTA has not held a large event in more than a year, the track got a fresh coat of paint and all the sponsorship signs went up.

One of the biggest things that gets prepped at COTA is television broadcasting. Since this is an inaugural event, Hammond said this event got double the amount of cameras compared to any other regular-season NASCAR race. Those were set up a week in advance.

The fans can expect a good time beyond just watching the race. The Grand Plaza was spruced up with cars, trailers, new rides and concessions.

As for the Paddock, racers did not start filling the garages there until Thursday, a day before warmups.

"It's an organized mess in the best way possible," Hammond said.

Hammond said this event is huge for everyone involved. It puts eyes on NASCAR and Austin. He hopes this series returns next year as well.

"We're trying to be innovative and bring races to fun cities where folks want to go," Hammond said.

Gates opened at 8 a.m. on Friday. Parking is free. Tickets are still available here.