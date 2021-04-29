Concerns for Hutto teen missing since April 22

Deputies said Nancy Duarte, 16, was last seen at her house in Hutto around 9 a.m. that day.

HUTTO, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a teenager missing since Thursday, April 22.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple sweater and green and black shorts.

Nancy has a belly button ring and no tattoos, deputies said.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 512-943-5262.