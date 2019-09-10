DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Milton Reimers, the namesake of the popular Travis County Milton Reimers Ranch Park, died Saturday at the age of 82.

Milton was born on Jan. 12, 1937, to Willie and Millie Reimers in Dripping Springs and was raised on Reimers Ranch in western Travis County. He eventually earned a degree in agriculture from Sam Houston State University and went on to work for the Texas Wildlife Damage Management Service at Texas A&M for 20 years.

He married his wife, Joy Yvonne Willie, in 1959. They had three children together: Lorinda, Dianne and Randy.

Together, Milton and Joy ran their ranch on Hamilton Pool Road for 50 years where they raised cattle, sheep and goats. However, they sold a large chunk of their land to Travis County in 2005.

Milton Reimers Ranch Park then became the largest park in Travis County. It is known best for its fishing, rock climbing and mountain bike trails.

Milton also served on the Dripping Springs ISD board for 12 years. Additionally, he served on the Board of Directors for the Hill Country Senior Center for many years and as a deacon at Fitzhugh Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, his three children, his many grandchildren and step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one step-great-granddaughter.

Visitation will be held on Oct. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harrell Funeral Homes in Austin, Texas. His funeral and graveside service will be held on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at Fitzhugh Baptist Church and Cemetery in Austin.

In lieu of flowers, well-wishers are asked to send donations to the Hill Country Senior Center at P.O. Box 160, Dripping Springs, Texas, 78620.

