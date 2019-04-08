AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings and use available crosswalks after another person was hit and killed by a car on Sunday morning.

Police said 44-year-old Douglas Joseph Vogelsass was killed when he allegedly disregarded the pedestrian control device and was struck by a truck.

The incident happened a little before 1 a.m. on William Cannon Drive and Highway 290 in South Austin.

Police said this is just another reminder to use the designated crosswalks and wait for traffic lights.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating. Because of that, criminal charges are not expected to be filed.

