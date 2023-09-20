Man taken into custody after walking naked through Dallas airport terminal, officials say

Video of the incident circulated on social media which showed the man walking without clothes on in Terminal C outside of TGI Fridays.

DALLAS — A man was taken into custody Monday night after walking naked through the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to airport officials.

Airport police responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Monday to a report of a man not wearing clothing and walking inside Terminal C, officials told WFAA. Officers made contact with the man and took him into custody for a mental evaluation.

Video circulating on social media showed the man walking in the terminal near TGI Fridays. In the video, a man can be heard saying, "There's a naked guy in the airport." The naked man seems to hear the person's comments, turns and points at him.

The person who took the video points back at him and says, "Yes there is ... my man." As of Wednesday morning, the video had accumulated 1.1 million views.

The naked man's identity was not publicly known at this time.