Houston nonprofit helping migrants transported out of state by group of Republican governors

The National Association of Christian Churches is providing migrants with resources

HOUSTON — A Houston nonprofit is working to help migrants in New York that were transported out of state by a group of Republican governors, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

It's an issue that isn't going away as more and more migrants are being transported to Democrat-run cities.

“It’s a disaster," says Pastor Jose Ortega, the president of the Houston-based nonprofit NACC Disaster Services. “I don’t want to blame the Governor. I don’t want to blame the president."

It's an issue that he believes goes beyond politics.

“Doesn’t matter who invited them or what happens. The reality is that they’re here and they’re humans. And they’re here in conditions that we would not like any human to be in," Ortega said.

These migrants are legally in the U.S. and allowed to travel having been processed and are awaiting immigration hearings.

Many of them, Ortega believes, didn't intend to end up where they were dropped off.

“A place they were not planning to come to and, it’s just like I said, it’s just not right," Ortega said.

Ortega's organization provides disaster relief and he's currently in Puerto Rico.

On Monday, he'll be in New York, one of the cities migrants have been bused to by Gov. Abbott. Ortega will be helping to temporarily house migrants and provide additional resources.

“A place that they could shower, a place where they could eat, get some clothing, contact their family," he said.

And while the politics continue to make headlines, Ortega says he's not picking any side, but as a church, he's choosing to focus on helping people.

“I cannot say who’s right and who’s wrong. But I can tell you one thing, it’s not the people’s fault," Ortega said.