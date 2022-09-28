Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents

No one knows who created the rock stacks, but the community has been enjoying the art.

ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa.

But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?

Near the corner of Eastridge Road and Billy Hext Road there are stacks of rocks. While their sudden appearance may have been confusing at first, the artistic expression has been embraced by nearby residents and businesses.

“It's very eye catching. I mean it's like a little monument that's being built and it's pleasing to the eye. I mean it's like someone's trying to make art within the neighborhood that you can have something to look at when you pass by,” said Cheryl Torres, a local business owner.

There have been a bunch of different theories thrown around as to who truly started these stacks.



“Well what I've heard is it's a elderly guy, but I mean it could be an angel.” Torres continued.

Other theories include a young man that lives in the area or a girl.

But regardless of who started it, the group of rock stacks has grown and the local community has been enjoying them.



It's been assumed by most that by now others have contributed to the rock stacking, as well as re-stacking any that had been knocked down.