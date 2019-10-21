BEE CAVE, Texas — A man in his 20s has died and another man was critically injured in a multi-car crash near FM 620 and Falcon Head Boulevard, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened late Sunday night. ATCEMS first tweeted about the crash around 10 p.m. Sunday.

EMS tweeted that there were initial reports of possibly four vehicles involved in the crash. ATCEMS officials said that a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and another man in his 20s or 30s was transported to South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

EMS said to expect extended traffic delays and road closures. Avoid the area, if possible.

