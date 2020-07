Another person has minor injuries after the fire.

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — One person is dead and another is injured after a fire near Mustang Ridge on Saturday morning.

Travis County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jason Pack told KVUE the fire happened on Ranchero Drive around 9 a.m.

The Travis County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information is available at this time.