WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A murder suspect is now in custody after being chased by Williamson County deputies Friday night.

Deputies said the suspect shot and killed a person in Bartlett, east of Jarrell Friday afternoon.

It reportedly took more than two dozen Burnet and Williamson County officials to catch the suspect.

The suspect surrendered to SWAT officers early Saturday morning in Burnet off of County Road 243.

