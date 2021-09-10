Murchison Middle School, Northeast Early College High School cleared after reports of armed subjects

A spokesperson for Austin ISD said the incidents are separate.

AUSTIN, Texas — Murchison Middle School and Northeast Early College High School were placed on lockdown Friday after reports of armed subjects on both campuses.

Austin ISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez said both campuses have been placed on secure status. Officers were on scene at both locations.

Officials said the call for Northeast came in around 1:51 p.m. and the call for Murchison came in around 2:01 p.m. Both campuses were deemed safe and released from secure status before 2:40 p.m.

