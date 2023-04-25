Mural memorializing Rougned Odor's infamous punch violates city code, Arlington says

The city of Arlington says painted murals are only allowed downtown or the entertainment district. Gilberto’s Taco Shop is just outside downtown.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Artist Juan Velazquez didn’t commit the exact dimensions to memory.

“I think it’s like 55 feet wide and like 14 feet high,” he said.

But he won’t ever forget the cold.

"I had to take breaks and go inside to warm up."

He painted the mural he says symbolizes the legendary “Don’t mess with Texas” attitude during a frozen week in February.

It’s a big mural depicting a big moment.

But now, there’s a big problem.

The city of Arlington says his painting of what Texas Rangers fans will forever know as “The Punch” violates city code.

“I’m thinking like, 'Oh my God, we’re going to have to take down the mural,'” Velazquez said. “At the same time I’m thinking, I’m not taking that mural down regardless what they say.”

The mural shows the moment in 2016 when then-Ranger Rougned Odor lost his temper over Toronto’s bat flips and aggressive slides.

Velazquez, a well-known North Texas artist, painted Odor’s flying fist and Jose Bautista’s grimacing face on the side of the soon-to-open second location of Gilberto’s Taco Shop, in the 600 block of W. Park Row.

“I never once thought about the mural being something bad. I always thought about it like art,” said Gilberto’s owner, Jose Ruiz.

When Ruiz applied for pre-opening permits to put up signs at his new location, the city of Arlington denied them.

According to city code, painted murals are only permitted inside the downtown or entertainment district boundaries.

Gilberto’s is just outside downtown.

So Ruiz was told he would not be able to obtain permits as long as the mural is up.

“What do you mean we can’t have murals outside the downtown area? Like what is this? I thought this was still America!” Velazquez said. “I’m not taking this thing down.”

Velazquez has a lot of followers, and his posts on social media sparked anger.

In a statement, the city of Arlington said it has “no immediate plans to take action regarding the mural.”

It will “seek feedback” from city council members on whether changes to the mural policy are appropriate.

“It’s a little upsetting and stressful,” Ruiz said. “But we’ve just gotta keep our hopes up and hopefully everything goes well.”

He said he had no issues opening his first Gilberto’s in Arlington in 2019.

“I love it here,” he said.

“I think they’re just doing their jobs, whatever it is that they’re required to do,” he said.

Velazquez said the mural is already drawing people to Arlington.

He said he's often tagged in social media posts from people posing in front of it.