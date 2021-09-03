'The Grand Canyon of murals' in Downtown Austin highlights important message during pandemic

The mural is called 'Be Well' and highlights the importance of people taking care of their physical and mental health.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you take a drive around Austin, it would be tough to miss the bright and unique touches of art that fill the walls of the city.

Nearly one year after the coronavirus pandemic hit Austin, a new piece of art is front and center for many eyes to see.

"We did this project to support mental and physical health through the pandemic," said Raasin McIntosh, the founder of Raasin in the Sun, the organization that led this project.

The mural is called 'Be Well' and spans 10,000 square feet along both sides of the North Lamar Boulevard underpass just south of Fifth Street.

Have you seen this massive new mural in #Austin yet?!



It’s located under the North Lamar underpass near 5th St. and it has one simple but important message...“Be Well”. I have the amazing story behind the people who created this mural at 6:30 on @KVUE #DaybreakATX pic.twitter.com/UvEQSeOun2 — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) March 9, 2021

In September 2020, the City of Austin Economic Development Department partnered with Raasin in the Sun to create a mural that would lift spirits and spread positive messages during these tough times.

More than 60 artists applied to work on the mural, according to McIntosh. The artists selected were not only talented but also experienced financial hardships during the pandemic.

Luis Angulo was one of the artists selected.

"The pandemic impacted me quite heavily," he said. "Any mural jobs that I had lined up, basically grinded to a halt. I also do a lot of workshops, graffiti and street art-type workshops. Workshops were all canceled."

Each artist was assigned a portion of the wall to paint with help from assistants to get the project done.

The artists worked on the painting for about two months, collaborating together on a common vision while still adding their own unique flairs or styles.

Angulo's piece is on the southwestern wall of the underpass.

His mural portrays people confined in boxes, some on their phones and others waving their hands at people in boxes far away from them.

However, as his artwork moves north on the underpass, it reaches a floating woman who symbolizes breaking free from the confinement, whether it is a physical space or a mindset.

"This lady floating in the air symbolizes the breaking away from that. She has found freedom," he said.

That is just one story told and one artist's experience navigating the pandemic.

"Be Well," "Reconnect Yourself" and "Rest is Necessary" are a few more words lining the road as a simple reminder to the people walking or driving to take care of themselves.

Even when the pandemic is over, McIntosh hopes this mural's impact will remain the same. More than ever, mental and physical health have come to the forefront of people's minds.

"I would hope that this mural would really do the purpose, which is to really enhance your well-being," McIntosh said. "We want everyone to say 'be well,' because every time you see the 'Be Well' mural, you are telling somebody to be well."

Now that this mural is complete, Raasin in the Sun is working on another new project called "Outside-in."

The organization is taking the vacant spaces and empty buildings in the city and turning them into art installations to bring back traffic and life to those spaces.

The installation is every weekend, Friday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., for the next couple of months. Masks are required.

For more information, visit this web page.