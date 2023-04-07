Montrose mural dedicated to Americans detained abroad

A group called "Bring Our Families Home" is behind the mural at 1203 Westheimer Road.

HOUSTON — The Fourth of July is all about the celebration of freedom, but for some American families, this year's celebrations looked a lot different because they say their relatives are far from free.

In Houston's Montrose area now sits a mural that is calling attention to Americans who are detained abroad. Their family members said they are being held hostage or wrongly detained.

"We are here as Americans asking that other Americans be freed. That they be brought home," said Rep. Al Green during the mural unveiling Tuesday.

A group called "Bring Our Families Home" is behind the mural at 1203 Westheimer Road. The mural shows the faces of some Americans who have still not come home after traveling abroad.

"In my case, I spent five years as a hostage in Venezuela, so time is of the essence because every day that passes is a matter of life or death," said Jorge Toledo during the unveiling.

Toledo was a member of the so-called Citgo 6, which were the Houston-based oil executives who were held for nearly five years in Venezuela.

"Behind all these faces there are families suffering," said Jose Pereira, another Citgo 6 member. "There is my wife, my wife went through a lot, and now today she's with me."

Journalist Austin Tice of Houston was abducted in Syria back in 2012. His parents attended the mural unveiling to draw attention to his case.

"We have not heard from him," his mother Debra Tice said. "We have not had any communication with him. August 14th of this year will be 11 years."

She's not giving up hope though. She hopes her son and others will be back home soon, celebrating freedom in the land of the free.