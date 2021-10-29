Austin construction company, owner settle after 'False Claims Act' violation allegations

According to U.S. officials, the owner of Muniz Concrete paid $188,879.59 to "resolve allegations the company violated the False Claims Act."

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin construction company and its owner have settled in a case regarding allegations that they violated the False Claims Act.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Jose Muniz, owner of Muniz Concrete, paid $188,879.59 to "resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by falsely certifying their compliance with certain requirements of the Department of Transportation’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (“DBE”) program."

The DOJ said that the DBE program is designed to remedy ongoing discrimination and the continuing effects of past discrimination in federally assisted highway, transit, airport and highway safety financial assistance transportation contracts. Only small businesses that are owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals may participate in the program, according to DOJ officials.

In the case settled in court, the U.S. alleged that Muniz was no longer “economically disadvantaged” beginning in 2017 because his net worth exceeded the threshold to qualify for the DBE program. According to the DOJ, Muniz made several false certifications about his net worth after 2017 so that he and his company could continue to receive federally-assisted DBE contracts awarded through the City of Austin and the Capital Metropolitan Transit Authority (CapMetro).

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only and there has been no determination of liability, DOJ officials said.