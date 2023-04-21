Multiple vehicle rescues occurring in Austin Friday morning

A water rescue and vehicle extrications are occurring to save those stuck in high water or from collisions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Following Thursday evening's heavy rain across Central Texas, a water rescue and vehicle extrications are occurring to save those stuck in high water or from collisions.

At 6:48 a.m. on April 21, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted that medics were on the scene of a vehicle that had been submerged in water in the 9600 block of West Parmer Lane. The water was reported to be not moving and rescue units were called to the scene.

Once at the scene, rescue units successfully extricated the person inside the vehicle and did not require transport to the hospital in an ambulance.

Earlier at 6:29 a.m., ATCEMS tweeted that a vehicle rescue due to a collision was in-process at the intersection of East State Highway 71 eastbound and Granny Drive. The vehicle was reported to be a pin-in with a person in possible cardiac arrest.

Once on scene, medics successfully extricated the person from the vehicle and began performing CPR. At 7:01 a.m., the person was pronounced dead. Emergency personnel are advising community members to avoid the area and take separate routes.

Lastly, at 6:19 a.m., ATCEMS reported that there was a vehicle rescue in progress at the intersection of Post Oak and FM 969 roads. A semi-truck and a vehicle collided, resulting in a pin-in for a person.

Medics began the extrication process once on scene, and the person pinned-in was declared a "trauma alert." Around 30 minutes later, medics were able to successfully extricate the person and they were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

No further information is available for any of these vehicular rescues.