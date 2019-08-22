AUSTIN, Texas — A rescue was underway on Wednesday night after a boat ran aground at Lake Travis and left 12 people injured.

The incident happened at the 2100 block of Cypress Club Pointe around 9:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The Pedernales Fire Department and two STAR Flight helicopters were also responding. Three ambulances were requested.

Three adults and three children were injured in the collision, EMS said. Six others refused treatment.

A woman in her 20s was airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, and a child was airlifted to Dell Children's Medical Center with serious injuries.

The two other children were taken to Dell Children's by ambulance, and the two other adults were taken by ambulance to St. David's South Austin Medical center.

EMS has now cleared the scene.

