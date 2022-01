No injuries have been reported at this time.

TAYLOR, Texas — Multiple crews, including the Taylor Fire Department, are responding to a fire at the Balcones Resources building.

As of 2:45 p.m., firefighting efforts are underway at 9801 Chandler Road.

City of Taylor officials said fire departments from multiple nearby communities are assisting.

There are no known injuries at this time, officials said.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area so crews can work.